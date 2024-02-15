3 landing spots for Broncos LB Josey Jewell in 2024 NFL free agency
The Denver Broncos recently re-signed LB Jonas Griffith through the 2024 NFL Season, which could mean that Josey Jewell will not be retained by the team this offseason.
The Denver Broncos might have a new-look inside linebackers room when the 2024 NFL Season begins, and it might be without Josey Jewell. Jewell is a fine linebacker. He's a solid, old-school type of player, but nothing special. The former Iowa Hawkeye has been with the Broncos since being drafted by John Elway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He's been a full-time starter with the team since 2020, but missed most of the 2021 NFL Season with a torn pectoral. Across his starting career with the Broncos, Jewell has averaged 74 tackles, three sacks, and six tackles for loss across a 17-game season. The linebacker turns 30 in 2024, so his age is also beginning to be a factor.
With the team recently re-signing Jonas Griffith, that could signal the team has plans to let Jewell sign with another team in free agency. Let's cover three potential destinations for The Outlaw in 2024.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Perhaps the most obvious spot, the Philadelphia Eagles defense took a nosedive in 2023 after being a dominant unit in 2022. The team parted ways with former defensive coordinator Sean Desai and brought in former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio to run the show. Fangio and Jewell worked together in Denver from 2019-2021, and the Broncos boasted some stingy defenses during Fangio's tenure.
Couple that with the Eagles not having consistent ILB play in 2023, and it's abundantly clear how Jewell signing with Philly makes a load of sense. And honestly, good for him if this comes true; the Eagles have won a ton of games in recent years and are a playoff-caliber team, which is something Josey Jewell has not experienced during his time in the NFL.