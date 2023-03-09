5 free agents Broncos need to avoid
In less than one week, the Denver Broncos will enter the open NFL free agency market looking for some players to provide a quick fix to a roster that is looking to end the team's longest playoff drought since it started qualifying for the playoffs.
The Broncos have some very specific weaknesses including several spots along the offensive line and depth at running back, linebacker and spots on the defensive line.
There have been many reports in regards to players the team could be looking at as well as countless articles featuring players that they should target in free agency. But what about players that they should avoid?
This will be a look at some players the Broncos may be connected to through reports or rumors but the team should steer clear of them or look in another direction.
Players the Broncos should avoid in free agency
Miles Sanders, Running Back
There may be legitimate concern building over the health of Javonte Williams and how soon he will be back on the field and at 100 percent, but throwing a lot of money at a running back is not the best option.
Miles Sanders is coming off of a great year with the Philadelphia Eagles in which he helped them reach the Super Bowl by rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, by far the best season of his career.
That came at a good time for him as he will now be in line for a pay day. But after seeing the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants use their franchise tag on a running back, the Broncos should not be willing to pay top dollar for a guy like Sanders.
Let another team shell out the cash.
The Broncos do need more depth at running back but they can get by until Williams is ready to return with a mix of what they had last year along with a running back in this draft.
That's a much more cost-effective route to take.
Better option: Re-sign Latavius Murray, draft Kendre Miller out of TCU if he falls.