4 free-agent tight ends Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos need to get more production from their tight end room in 2024.
4. Noah Fant
Traded in the package the Denver Broncos sent over to acquire Russell Wilson, Noah Fant is the youngest of the four tight ends in this article and has been consistently productive across his career, which obviously began with the Denver Broncos.
Fant is one of many Iowa tight ends to carve out a nice NFL career, and the Seattle Seahawks did recently bring in a new head coach in Mike Macdonald. Macdonald and his staff might not jump at the chance to re-sign Fant, so why not a reunion with the Broncos?
In 2023 with the Seahawks, Fant caught 32 passes for 414 yards and 0 touchdowns. In 2022, his first year with Seattle, he caught 50 passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns. His production actually took a noticeable dip from Denver to Seattle.
The one thing to like about Fant is that he does have a high catch percentage, as he's hauled in 71 percent of his targets over his career. He's also caught as many as 68 receptions back in 2021. Honestly, I don't see a reason to not bring Noah Fant back unless he just has no desire to return to the Denver Broncos.
The free agent tight end market is not the deepest, so if Denver wants to boost this unit in FA, they need to act quickly.