John Elway was "really hoping" to avoid giving Chiefs the Lombardi Trophy
Who can blame him?
Super Bowl weekend was a tough watch for Broncos fans. Not only did the Chiefs cement their status as the NFL's modern dynasty, but for some weird reason, Broncos legend John Elway was the guy to give the Chiefs the Lombardi Trophy after the game.
It was a real kick-'em-while-they're-down moment for the Broncos, who watched the playoffs from home for the eight straight year after a tumultuous first season with Sean Payton. The silver lining? At least Elway knew how tough it was to watch. While speaking on Adam Schefter's podcast the next day, he spoke a little about the whole experience.
“I didn’t think about being in the Raiders home-field, but you know I was giving it to the Chiefs. I was really hoping for, obviously good friends with Johnny Lynch and Kyle Shanahan,” he said. "The Chiefs played great. Especially that second half. I’d much rather have given it to the 49ers, but you know the Chiefs played great.”
And yeah, maybe the quote is more about how close Elway is to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan – both of whom have deep ties to the Broncos – but still, it never hurts to hear a franchise legend talk a little bit of trash, even when it's as polite and mild as this. Given how things are going in Denver these days, and how bleak road back to the top of the AFC West looks these days, Broncos fans will take whatever they can get.