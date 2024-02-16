4 free-agent tight ends Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos need to get more production from their tight end room in 2024.
Greg Dulcich's nagging hamstring injuries have greatly hurt the Denver Broncos tight end room. The team should look to free agency to add some juice to this room. Fortunately, Denver may not have to spend a ton of money to add legitimate production to their TE room in 2024. Dulcich was in line for a pretty substantial role in the offense this year, but a hamstring injury kept him out most of the season.
And Adam Trautman is clearly not a threat as a receiver. Trautman is a fine blocker and can catch passes, but I think his role with the Broncos is simply being someone who knows Sean Payton's offense. Trautman is a FA in 2024, so I think the Broncos could bring him back on the cheap if they wanted.
Denver could target a tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft, but there are some logical free agents that the team could pursue.
4 free-agent tight ends Broncos could sign in 2024
1. Dalton Schultz
The big fish among free agent tight ends this year is Dalton Schultz, who has been one of the premier receiving tight ends in the NFL. In 2023, Schultz caught 59 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys, he had career highs with 78 receptions, 808 yards and eight touchdowns.
Over the last four seasons between the Cowboys and Houston Texans, Schultz has caught 69.5 percent of his targets, so he's a very efficient player along with being productive. This signing would make loads of sense for the Broncos.