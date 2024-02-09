1 free agent from each NFC playoff team Broncos should target in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos look to sign some free agents from any of the NFC's playoff teams?
2. Dallas Cowboys - DE Dorance Armstrong
Dorance Armstrong is another quality defensive end who is hitting the open market this year. Drafted in 2018 by the Dallas Cowboys, Armstrong has quietly gotten a lot better over the last two years. Over that timeframe, Armstrong has 16 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 28 QB hits. He's played in all 34 regular season games over the last two seasons as well.
Like Young, Armstrong does not bring elite production, but consistently and a clear pass rush threat down in the trenches is what Dorance Armstrong provides. The latest contract he played on was for two years and $12 million. He figures to get a bit more, but if the Broncos could get him for $8-$10 million per year, I think that would be a nice deal.
3. Detroit Lions - DB CJ Gardner-Johnson
Isn't this obvious? I was shocked that the Broncos did not sign CJ Gardner-Johnson last year. The Broncos had a huge need in the secondary, and Gardner-Johnson was drafted by Sean Payton in 2019. In 2022, he was tied for the league-lead in interceptions. He just turned 26 years old and is definitely someone with a great instinct for the ball.
In 58 regular season games, Gardner-Johnson has 12 interceptions and 39 passes defended. The Broncos are a logical landing spot, as he will not be expensive and can play all across the secondary.