1 free agent from each NFC playoff team Broncos should target in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos look to sign some free agents from any of the NFC's playoff teams?
The Denver Broncos are likely going to be in the market for cheaper free agents, but they do have enough cap flexibility to create some space and spend a lot. In Sean Payton's second offseason with the team, we can certainly expect he and his staff to further implement their vision for the team, and I surely hope the vision is significantly different than whatever George Paton was trying to do.
The good news is that Paton is not the one who gets to make the final roster decisions. That authority is with Sean Payton. Denver is currently over the 2024 cap number, but can easily make several moves to erase the overage and create $20-$30 million in space. The Broncos can indeed spend in free agency again if they want to.
Among all the possible free agents they could sign, let's look at one free agent from each NFC playoff team.
1 free agent from each NFC playoff team Broncos should target in 2024
1. San Francisco 49ers - DE Chase Young
The Denver Broncos need to rebuild their defensive front, and I don't think that should be a surprise to anyone. Chase Young was the second overall pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft and was traded to the San Francisco 49ers by the Washington Commanders earlier this season. Young had 7.5 sacks and 15 QB hits in 16 regular season games this year.
While not elite production, Chase Young brings much-needed talent to the DL and would not be super expensive. Plus, he'll be in his age-25 season in 2024, so he's still very young.