1 free agent from each AFC playoff team Broncos could sign in 2024
While the Denver Broncos do need a pretty significant infusion of talent on their roster, a solid free agency and NFL draft season could have this team right in the playoff mix in 2024.
I think the Denver Broncos are on the right path going forward with Sean Payton and his staff running the show. Could the Broncos smartly invest in the free agency market this offseason? General manager George Paton did say that the team will not be in the first wave of free agency this year like they were last year, but frankly, I do not believe a word he says.
The roster-building starts and stops with Sean Payton, so if Payton wants to sign a first-wave free agent, then it'll get done. What I do think ends up happening is the Broncos waiting for the first couple waves of free agency to pass before investing in the market. The Broncos can spend in the first wave of FA again, but it might not be a smart financial decision.
Among the seven AFC playoff teams this year, who is one free agent from each team that the Broncos could target?
No. 1 Baltimore Ravens - Ronald Darby, CB
I think the Denver Broncos cutting Ronald Darby and not bringing him back was a mistake. Damarri Mathis was just awful before being benched, and Fabian Moreau fell off toward the end of the 2023 NFL season. I think adding some quality depth at CB is a priority for the Broncos this year. Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian is a nice start, and Riley Moss could take on a large role in year two, but bringing in a veteran face is wise.
Ronald Darby could feel slighted that the Broncos traded him, but it was Denver who gave him the large, $30 million contract a few years ago. A reunion with Darby does make sense.