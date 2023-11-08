Early 2024 free agency haul for Denver Broncos to load up roster
The team is halfway through the 2023 NFL Season. What should be their focus points in free agency?
The Denver Broncos do have some obvious positions that they need to improve on for the 2024 NFL Season, and I don't see Sean Payton wanting to waste much time. Let's put together a way too early free agency haul for the team. Sure, the Broncos aren't projected to have a ton of cap space in 2024, but that hasn't stopped teams.
And with the way the Broncos have played as of late, I'm not so sure this team will need to rebuild, as some began to suggest after a 1-5 start. Sure, they'll have to get better in certain positions, but if the team keeps this trend up and can manage seven or eight wins, I think only a few tweaks would be needed.
With that said, I don't think Denver is going to be first in line to sign the biggest-name free agents in 2024; they simply won't have as many financial resources as other teams, but they can make some solid, tier-two and three additions that can certainly provide a boost when necessary. The team also has their own first-round pick in 2024, and could definitely trade a player or two to gain more capital.
Let's put together a modest, way too early free agency haul for the Denver Broncos.
Way too early 2024 free agency haul for the Denver Broncos
1. Carl Lawson, DE
Carl Lawson has fallen out of the regular rotation with the New York Jets and could have been a very logical trade deadline target for some teams. He originally signed with the team a few years ago on a three-year, $45 million deal, which isn't too expensive. Plus, given the lack of snaps he's played this year, Lawson likely won't be someone who'll cost a ton.
Well, Lawson has proven to be a very good pass rusher from the DL, and that is exactly what Denver needs. Zach Allen and DJ Jones are fine, but the team simply needs more juice along the DL, and that's where Lawson comes into play.
In 33 total games during the 2020 and 2022 seasons, Lawson had 12.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 56 QB hits. He's a productive player who just so happened to fall down the depth chart a bit in NY, and I think bringing him to Denver in 2024 on a two-year deal makes sense to me. He won't be expensive.