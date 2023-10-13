Frank Clark's most memorable Broncos moment didn't even happen on the field
On Friday, the Broncos officially closed the book on pass-rusher Frank Clark.
After four years with the Seattle Seahaws followed by four years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Frank Clark didn't last four months with the Denver Broncos. Unable to find a trade partner, the Broncos released Clark following the team's 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Clark will now be free to sign with any team after playing in just two games for the Broncos where he made a total of two tackles.
It's the latest failed transaction for the Broncos, an organization that continues to plummet toward the bottom of the NFL. Looking back on Clark's short tenure in Denver, we won't remember anything he did on the field, because that was almost nothing. We'll just remember him for that time he gave a tip of the hat to his old team, while wearing a Broncos uniform.
It's appropriate now that one day after the Broncos lost to the Chiefs for the 16th straight time, Clark's tenure with the team has ended.
Things don't get any easier for the 1-5 Broncos. Clark is gone, and the team was unable to get anything in return for him. But his words from this summer are a painful reminder of just how bad this losing streak against the Chiefs has become. The Chiefs and their fans don't even consider it a rivalry at this point, the Broncos are nothing more than a speedbump in the road.
When this season was set to begin, the Broncos envisioned the combination of Clark and Randy Gregory to power the pass-rush of the defense. Instead, neither player is even with the team anymore and those are likely just the first couple of dominos to fall.
Clark, 30, now looks for the next team to continue his career with, but look for him to sign a contender. In fact, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see him somehow end up with that Chiefs team that these Broncos can't seem to find a way to beat.