Former QB Russell Wilson continues the eye-rolling dialogue with Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilsons's tenure with the team is off to an interesting start, and some of his latest comments will have your eyes rolling. Wilson is currently dealing with a calf injury he apparently suffered while pushing a sled.
It's unclear why the former Denver Broncos QB was pushing a sled, but here we are. Anyway, some of Wilson's recent comments will have your eyes rolling, as he simply cannot get out of his own way:
"I got a lot of reps in the offseason, we’re not just trying to rush it we got in. I said we’ve got 21 games to play. You know, somebody said, “We’ve got to have you for 17”; I’m thinking 21 or possibly 20. Hopefully in first place.- Russell Wilson
But that’s just got to be the mentality you have and so I’m excited to get to work every day. The guys are doing a tremendous job of learning and studying all the bonding we’re doing. We were sitting out on the on the porch last night just talking, having fun. Those are the kind of moments that you cherish, and I’ll be back sooner than later."
Wilson alluding to the idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers playing 20 or 21 games during the 2024 NFL Season is just comical. He's obviously referring to the Steelers making a deep playoff run to the Super Bowl, which would never, ever happen.
There is a distinct reason why the veteran QB was cut by the Denver Broncos this offseason. There's a reason why the Broncos decided to pay Wilson nearly $40 million to not play for them, and a reason why the Broncos are also eating nearly $85 million in dead money. He's not a viable, every-week starting QB anymore, and that's just the truth.
However, Russell Wilson still seems to be his biggest fan, and it should only be a matter of time before the veteran QB truly realizes the type of player he is at this point in his NFL career.