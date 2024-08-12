Former NFL quarterbacks are hyping up Bo Nix's excellent debut
Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix had a stellar preseason debut on Sunday, and it has caught the eye of several former NFL quarterbacks. Honestly, the way I see it is when a former NFL QB talks about current QBs in the league, you should probably listen. Now yes, not every former QB who is still within the game is going to say all the right things, but several former NFL quarterbacks have talked highly about Bo Nix in his NFL debut, so it's worth mentioning.
Derek Carr's brother, David Carr, had a lot of good things to say about Bo Nix:
Dan Orlovsky was a career backup in the NFL but has turned into one of the more respected analysts in the game today. He's on ESPN frequently and had a few but powerful worlds about Bo Nix:
Tim Jenkins had a very brief summertime stay with the then St. Louis Rams back in 2013, but has since made his mark in the coaching realm, and he had some good things to say about Bo Nix and Sean Payton as well:
Finally, seasoned NFL veteran Chase Daniel was also speaking pretty powerfully about Bo Nix in his debut against the Colts, a game in which he completed over 70% of his passes and threw for one touchdown pass:
It was overall pretty great to see, and if you're Bo Nix, you have to be feeling proud of yourself. Now yes, there is a ton of time between now and the regular season, and Nix playing well in Week 1 of a preseason game does not guarantee success, but there is something to say about this first-round pick, who many thought was a second-round talent, carving up an NFL defense.
The fit between what Nix does well and what Sean Payton wants from his quarterbacks is a match made in heaven. There will surely be some bumpy roads, but the Denver Broncos feel like they have something figured out for the long-term with Bo Nix under center.
It's only a matter of time before the Broncos officially name Nix their starting QB for 2024.