Former NFL QB with ties to Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett doesn't think much of Russell Wilson
Kurt Benkert, who appeared in one career regular season NFL game, ranked Zach Wilson AHEAD of Russell Wilson in his QB power rankings.
The Russell Wilson disrespect is hitting new levels. A former NFL QB with ties to Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett thinks Wilson is the 22nd-best QB in football. Kurt Benkert, a former NFL QB who never completed a pass in a regular season game, unveiled his own quarterback power rankings, and they are truly embarrassing.
If you browse the internet for various QB power rankings, you'll see that Russell Wilson is ranked way too low by many. Frankly, it's confusing that these outlets view him this way. Wilson is third in the NFL in passer rating, tied for second in touchdown passes, and is ninth in passing yards. He's also first in the league in 40+ yard passes and first in the league in touchdown passes of 10+ yards.
The Denver Broncos' offense is scoring 25 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league. Objectively speaking, Russell Wilson is playing at an elite level like he did from 2012-2021. Well, Kurt Benkert, an NFL QB with one game of experience, decided to rank all 32 starting QBs in the NFL, and his list is quite awful:
His ranking is just flat-out wrong. Benkert seems to think that Russell Wilson is not playing as well as clearly inferior QBs like Anthony Richardson, Ryan Tannehill, Zach Wilson, and others. Honestly, there is no way that Benkert truly thinks this, and my best guess here is that his connections with Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett back in 2021 with the Green Bay Packers is a driving force for ranking Wilson so low.
I mean, you don't need to be a film expert to deduce that Russell Wilson is playing better than 29 other NFL quarterbacks. And it is a bit annoying if you are a Broncos' fan, right? The team finally has good QB play and no one seems to care. Benkert also was debating this list with people who replied to the tweet, and had this to say:
So by this logic Kurt, since wins and losses aren't a QB stat, shouldn't Wilson be ranked higher? Man, this is NFL malpractice for someone who played in the league. Russell Wilson faces a tough New York Jets' defense in Week 5 that made Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes look bad. If Wilson can play well against them and the Denver Broncos can win the game, watch out.