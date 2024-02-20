Former NFL exec suggests hilariously bad Broncos trade
What in the world is ESPN doing allowing this?
The Denver Broncos could end up making some big trades in the 2024 offseason. Two players that will undoubtedly be the subject of rumors once again are wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. But after the Denver Broncos refused to trade these guys despite potentially having some decent offers on the table, it's hard to imagine they're going to sell them off for parts in the 2024 offseason.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder with every NFL trade that gets made, but some deals that get done are just flat-out bad. And when you're in "hypothetical season", some trade ideas are worse than bad -- they're laughable.
Thankfully, we have the talking heads out there to provide us with entertaining and oftentimes hilarious ideas. Former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum, who currently works for ESPN, had the guts to suggest one of the most asinine trade ideas I've heard in a long time. Perhaps you'll get a good kick out of it as well.
ESPN suggests hilariously bad Jerry Jeudy to Jets trade
It's pretty amazing that an offer like this made the airwaves. You might expect this from a young Jets fan who had no concept of trade value. You might make this kind of trade if you're controlling the Jets on Madden without any trade restrictions.
But in real life? This would be hilarious.
I get where Tannenbaum is potentially coming from here. He's looking at Zach Wilson as the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, not a colossal bust at the position. He's thinking that teams will still value Wilson highly because of their pre-draft evaluations, and he clearly thinks the Denver Broncos might actually be motivated to try Wilson as a reclamation project.
Trading away Jerry Jeudy this offseason is not impossible, but again, the Broncos have held onto Jeudy through the last two years despite constant rumors of teams calling them and asking about the price to get him off their hands. I find it very hard to believe that the Broncos would trade Jeudy for Zach Wilson straight up given Wilson's overall body of work to this point.
If the Jets are willing to part with a 3rd-round pick on top of trading Wilson to Denver? Perhaps we've got a conversation. But it's funny to think the Broncos would be doing the Jets any favors after all that transpired last year, or vice versa.
Also, can you imagine Jerry Jeudy going back to play for Nathaniel Hackett again in 2024? As appealing as it might be for Jeudy to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers -- something we all dreamed of once upon a time -- this is one of the most far-fetched ideas you'll ever see from a major media outlet.