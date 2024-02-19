3 underrated storylines for Denver Broncos in 2024 offseason
The most popular stories as it pertains to the Denver Broncos are obvious, but what about some more underrated storylines?
The Denver Broncos are going to have a very active offseason, but could there be some storylines with the team that we haven't talked about enough? If you find yourself wrapped up in Broncos Country on social media, you'll see mock draft after mock draft. It's been all about the 2024 NFL Draft lately.
And for good reason. Outside of that, there is also some chatter about the 2024 NFL free agency period, which will begin in about one month from now. You won't find Broncos fans talking about much else at this point. Well, the NFL offseason is technically yet to begin, and there is still so much time between now in the 2024 NFL Season.
So, let's look at three underrated storylines for the Denver Broncos this offseason.
1. Will the team actually get new uniforms?
There have been rumblings and rumors that the Broncos could finally unveil new uniforms, something that is years overdue. Denver has had their current uniforms since the late 1990s, and they are showing their age. In my opinion, the Broncos current uniforms are awful, especially the all blues that people like for some reason.
With the team having a new ownership group in place, I think it is only a matter of time before the team gets new uniforms, and maybe it is this offseason. The momentum makes it seem like it, anyway.