Could the 49ers steal some players from the Denver Broncos in 2024?
Whether it's signing them away in free agency or even acquiring them via trade, the defending NFC Champions could look to improve their roster with former Denver Broncos players. The San Francisco 49ers are likely going to be right back in the NFC Championship Game next year, at least. The team is simply too talented at this point and they surely aren't going anywhere.
On the other hand, the Denver Broncos could not be further away from even sniffing the playoffs. Perhaps a strong draft and free agency period could bring Denver back to where they once were. Part of that mission would also be assisted by fielding a talented enough roster. Denver does have a few free agents who are plenty talented enough to help lead them back into the playoffs.
And even some players on the roster that could be traded this offseason are plenty good enough to remain with the team. Could the 49ers end up poaching a few players from the Denver Broncos this offseason?
1. Wil Lutz, K
Sean Payton reunited with his old kicker this year, acquiring Wil Lutz in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, and Lutz provided the Denver Broncos with kicking efficiency that former kicker Brandon McManus simply never had. Lutz made 30/34 kicks for a strong percentage of 88.2%. Well, the 49ers just used a 2023 NFL Draft pick on Jake Moody, their young kicker.
However, Moody was a bit inconsistent, and he made just 6/8 kicks in the playoffs this year. Moody did make 84% of his kicks in the regular season, but Wil Lutz is a better kicker and the 49ers could be aggressive in all facets in trying to improve their roster to get over the hump.