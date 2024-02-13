Trade proposal sends Broncos best player to an NFC juggernaut
Would this trade end up making the Denver Broncos a better football team?
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would send the Denver Broncos' best player to an NFC juggernaut. Should they make this move? Just about the entire world was watching as the San Francisco 49ers collapsed once again in the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.
The Niners are still the most talented team in the NFL on paper but do have a few holes. One of their holes is in the secondary; the team is missing another viable cornerback, and the Denver Broncos could help out with that. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report proposed a few trades to help stop the Chiefs from three-peating in 2024.
One of them was sending Patrick Surtain II to the San Francisco 49ers. Here is what Kay had to say about the hypothetical move:
"After coming up just short of their first Lombardi Trophy in nearly three decades, the San Francisco 49ers will be facing a tough offseason. Their pricy roster is already chock-full of some of the game's biggest stars—including the league's reigning Offensive Player of the Year in Christian McCaffrey and 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa—but they may need one more to finally win it all.- Alex Kay / Bleacher Report
The Niners could shore up a weak spot on their roster and set themselves up for sustained success by acquiring cornerback Patrick Surtain II. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they tried to swing a deal with the Denver Broncos that would have sent Surtain to the Bay Area at this year's trade deadline but ultimately declined due to a high asking price."
Perhaps the Niners could be bold enough to make a move like this, and perhaps the Broncos could be bold enough to accept a trade offer for their best player. The offer that was made for this trade sees the Broncos trading Surtain and acquiring the Nos. 31, 63, and 94th overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. So, a first, second, and third-round pick for PS2.
Honestly, I don't think that'd be enough, especially when you consider that each of these picks would be extremely late in the round. And even though I am personally advocating for the team to trade Surtain this offseason, I don't think this particular offer is nearly enough. The Broncos shouldn't give him away just to recoup some much-needed draft capital.
I'm not sure what PS2 would fetch in a trade this offseason or next, but I don't think this package would be enough.