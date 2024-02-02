Former first-round picked named a fit for the Broncos by PFF
Could the Denver Broncos add a significant name to their WR room in 2024?
The Denver Broncos need to add more talent to their WR room in 2024. Could this former-first round pick be a logical target for the Broncos? When is the last time the Broncos had a consistent WR room? It's been a while. Over the last several years, the Broncos have had one of the more talented WR rooms in the NFL on paper, but that's the problem.
Being talented on paper never translated to significant production on the field. And now, it does look like one of Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton could find themselves on a new team in 2024. Denver will surely be adding a body or two to this unit next year. They could pursue a free agent if they wanted. Well, PFF seems to think that former first-round pick Marquise Brown could be a fit:
"Denver has the big-bodied jump ball receiver in Courtland Sutton and the shifty slot in Jerry Jeudy, at least for now, plus a rookie speedster in Marvin Mims, who was used sparingly but effectively. Brown adds a proven separator with the ability to break off routes at the intermediate and deep levels efficiently to create separation, and he would have the yards-after-catch ability the Broncos could stand to add."- Brad Spielberger
The former first-round pick spent the first three years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens and did this against the Broncos back in 2021:
Over his five-year career, Brown has caught 313 passes for 3,644 yards and 28 touchdowns. His 17-game splits come out to 74 receptions, 860 yards, and seven touchdowns per season. For Denver, they'd be getting a quality WR2 that could pair nicely with Jerry Jeudy. Marvin Mims Jr also figures to have a heavier role in the offense in 2024.
Brown is a viable deep threat as well, but is also someone who can catch passes near the line of scrimmage. He's not a great player, but a very good one. I also don't think he'd cost a ton in 2024 either. Spotrac.com estimates his market value in 2024 to be $14.8 million per year, and if one of Sutton or Jeudy are not on the team in 2024, Brown being added to the mix makes sense financially.
A bigger need for the Denver Broncos on offense might be the tight end spot, though. If the Broncos would be willing to spend nearly $15 million per year on Hollywood Brown, they might be better off spending some of that money to sign a free agent tight end, specifically Dalton Schultz, if he hits the open market in 2024.