Former Denver Broncos running back shares insane story about Drew Lock
The Denver Broncos tried and failed to make it work with Drew Lock. And a former Broncos running back recently shared a hilarious and insane story about the former QB. When the Broncos picked Drew Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, all felt right in the world. Lock ended up leading the Broncos to a 4-1 finish.
Former QB Joe Flacco was shown the bench, and Lock took over. The offensive scored more points and the team won nearly all of their games. As the Broncos prepared for the 2020 NFL Season, it felt like, for the first time in a bunch of seasons, that Denver had a viable quarterback. Well, that obviously was not the case.
Lock was shipped to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for Russell Wilson. Neither Lock or Wilson are on the Broncos anymore, and former running back Phillip Lindsay recently shared quite the story about Lock during a game when both were in Denver:
I mean, this is just damning stuff. On the one hand, it's a hilarious story about how Lock reacted to Melvin Ingram instantly diagnosing the play. On the other hand, it's pretty pathetic that Drew Lock apparently did not make an effort to change the play. The Denver Broncos probably should have pulled the plug on the Lock experiment sooner than they did, but they were right to move on from him at the end of the day.
I cannot imagine Bo Nix would do something like Lock did, as Lindsay outlined. Bo Nix seems to be one of the more intelligent rookie QBs the NFL has seen in sometime. He's the most experienced college QB ever, and that experience should help him transition to the NFL. At the very least, he is not Drew Lock.
Lock is battling it out with Daniel Jones on the New York Giants.