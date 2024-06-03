Predominantly Orange
FanSided

Former Denver Broncos kicker cut by new team after disgraceful allegations

Things have gotten bad for Brandon McManus

By Jack Ramsey

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos / Justin Tafoya/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Super Bowl 50 champion Brandon McManus was released by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This comes following reports that McManus had behaved disgracefully on a fight during the Jaguars' 2023 trip to London, which had led to the former Bronco kicker being named in a lawsuit that was filed in May.

McManus spent the 2023 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, following his time in Denver. McManus debuted in Denver in 2014 as a rookie out of Temple and stayed in Denver through the 2022 season. McManus is second all-time in scoring amongst Broncos, and his 223 field goals are also second in the team's all-time ranks.

McManus turned in a solid 2023 season, connecting on 30 of 37 attempted field goals, and not missing a single extra point. His 81.1% of field goals made was an improvement from his 77% mark with the Broncos in 2022, and his 100% PAT conversion rate was his best mark since his most recent 100% conversion season in 2018.

McManus' tenure in Jacksonville only lasted one year, as the kicker did not re-sign with the Jaguars, and instead ended up heading north to the Commanders on a one-year deal. McManus was released before his contract with the Commanders ever really began, and will now re-enter the free agent market. However, McManus is now a 32-year-old, who will turn 33 before the season begins, on the performative decline, and now with a hefty deal of off-the-field baggage.

With most teams being set at the kicking position heading into the 2024 season, and just how late in the off-season it is to re-enter the open market, it is fair to question whether or not we have seen the last of McManus in the NFL. While it is clear that he won't be a Commander this season, this might become the case for the rest of the NFL in a short time.

feed

Home/Broncos News