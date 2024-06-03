Former Denver Broncos kicker cut by new team after disgraceful allegations
By Jack Ramsey
Super Bowl 50 champion Brandon McManus was released by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This comes following reports that McManus had behaved disgracefully on a fight during the Jaguars' 2023 trip to London, which had led to the former Bronco kicker being named in a lawsuit that was filed in May.
McManus spent the 2023 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, following his time in Denver. McManus debuted in Denver in 2014 as a rookie out of Temple and stayed in Denver through the 2022 season. McManus is second all-time in scoring amongst Broncos, and his 223 field goals are also second in the team's all-time ranks.
McManus turned in a solid 2023 season, connecting on 30 of 37 attempted field goals, and not missing a single extra point. His 81.1% of field goals made was an improvement from his 77% mark with the Broncos in 2022, and his 100% PAT conversion rate was his best mark since his most recent 100% conversion season in 2018.
McManus' tenure in Jacksonville only lasted one year, as the kicker did not re-sign with the Jaguars, and instead ended up heading north to the Commanders on a one-year deal. McManus was released before his contract with the Commanders ever really began, and will now re-enter the free agent market. However, McManus is now a 32-year-old, who will turn 33 before the season begins, on the performative decline, and now with a hefty deal of off-the-field baggage.
With most teams being set at the kicking position heading into the 2024 season, and just how late in the off-season it is to re-enter the open market, it is fair to question whether or not we have seen the last of McManus in the NFL. While it is clear that he won't be a Commander this season, this might become the case for the rest of the NFL in a short time.