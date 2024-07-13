Former Denver Broncos All-Pro is somehow still on the free agent market
The Denver Broncos cut ties with long-time safety Justin Simmons earlier this offseason, and the stud player is still on the free agency market. This seems even more ridiculous when you consider that a much less-talented safety in Jamal Adams recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, and a slew of other less-talented players on the backend found new homes this offseason.
Justin Simmons played in 118 total games for the Broncos between 2016-2023 and racked up 30 interceptions, 64 passes defended, and 604 total tackles. Simmons was just all over the place for Denver for years, and I am not sure there has been a single story about Justin Simmons potentially signing with a certain team.
Now turning 31 years old in the 2024 NFL Season, Simmons' time in the league could slowly begin nearing its end, but he didn't really show any signs of slowing down, so there is reason to think that he could have a couple more years of dominant play from the safety spot. And for Simmons, he's played on just one winning team and has never played in a postseason game, so if I were him, I would look to sign with a legitimate contender.
This could be a scenario where Simmons has willingly held out from signing with a team in hopes that a starting spot could open up right before the NFL season begins. Maybe Simmons is asking for too much money? Man, it's hard to say, but I believe I can speak for all Broncos fans when I saw that Justin Simmons does deserve to sign with a top team and does deserve to enjoy some playoff football.
The most logical landing spots for me would be the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and perhaps the Houston Texans.
Where do you think Justin Simmons will play in 2024?