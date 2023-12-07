Former Broncos QB Tim Tebow is well deserving of recent honor
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
To this day, one of the most polarizing players in the history of the Denver Broncos is former quarterback Tim Tebow.
Drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Tebow was loved by many but seemingly disliked by just as many. Those who were on the dislike side of the fence felt that he wasn't a good enough football player to be receiving the kind of attention that he did from the media.
But one thing has never been debatable — he is one of the best college football players ever. In my opinion, he is the best college football player ever.
On Tuesday, Tebow was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his play as a member of the Florida Gators from 2006-09 where he helped the school to two national championships while also winning the Heisman Trophy in 2007.
Tebow then joined the Broncos and though not many people believed in his abilities once Josh McDaniels, the man who drafted him, was fired, he led the Broncos to one of the most exciting seasons in team history in 2011. Remember when 'Tebowmania' was running wild?
That season produced perhaps the greatest play in the history of the Denver Broncos. Even if you have seen this (video) 100 times, it never gets old.
Tebow was traded to the New York Jets the following season after the Broncos acquired Peyton Manning in free agency. The rest, as they say, is history.
Tebow's time in Denver was short-lived, but his accomplishments at Florida will stand the test of time. He threw for 9,285 yards and 88 touchdowns in college while rushing for another 57. More importantly, he had an overall win-loss record of 48-7 while at the school.
On Tuesday, during his induction, he had a chance to reflect on his time at Florida.
Tebow was a slam-dunk to get into the College Football Hall of Fame and he now analyzes the college game for ESPN. You can watch the moment when Tebow was informed that he would be going into the Hall, right here (video).
Congratulations to Tim Tebow, there has never been another player more deserving of this honor.