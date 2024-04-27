Former Broncos tight end delivered unforgettable NFL Draft pick announcement
Tony Scheffler raised the bar for announcing draft picks
The tale of Tony Scheffler as a member of the Denver Broncos is one of those "what could have been" kinds of stories. Scheffler was one of the 894 players jettisoned from the Mike Shanahan era by Grima Wormtongue, also known as Josh McDaniels. Before he was traded by McDaniels, however, Scheffler was a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in their vaunted 2006 NFL Draft class.
Scheffler was a surprise pick for the Broncos that year, a player who was on really nobody's radar. But Mike Shanahan knows ball, and Scheffler was a great pick in the second round. He had 12 touchdowns in his first three seasons in the league and was on his way to becoming one of the premier pass-catching tight ends in the game.
McDaniels kept him around for a year (2009) but traded him to the Detroit Lions, and while he had a couple of good years in Detroit, Scheffler's career fizzled prematurely.
Scheffler is a Michigan native who played his college football at Western Michigan. He was traded to the Detroit Lions, so it made a lot of sense that he would announce a pick for the Denver Broncos with the 2024 NFL Draft being held in Detroit this year.
And Scheffler delivered an unforgettable performance.
Other than the Dallas Cowboys selection announced a couple of years ago and Kyle Brandt's memorable performance last year, it's hard to remember a draft pick announcement that hit quite like this one.
Not to be overly dramatic, but as a die-hard Denver Broncos fan, Scheffler's pick announcement was cathartic. It's great to see him representing the Denver Broncos again, first and foremost. Second of all, he is hysterical. The way he delivered his speech before the pick was outstanding. To hear him give shoutouts to some of the great players he played with, some all-time great Denver Broncos fans, and former head coach Mike Shanahan? This is just really well done by Scheffler.
And then he hit us with the, "Let's go Broncos! God bless Bo Nix!"
After Scheffler's pick announcement, he throws up the "AOK" symbol with his hand and says, "You're gonna love it, brother!"
It's just the perfect pick announcement. Scheffler gave us a trip down memory lane. He related to the fans perfectly. He was funny. He was genuine. This is the proper way to announce an NFL Draft pick.