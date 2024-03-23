5 former Broncos who are still having trouble finding jobs
These players were with the Denver Broncos last season but remain on the free-agent market looking for their next chance.
Cam Fleming, Offensive Tackle
The Broncos have signed Cam Fleming to a series of one-year contracts in each of the last three seasons and the veteran has stepped up and played well for the most part when his number has been called. He has been an ideal swing tackle for the team, but he too is getting up there in age, turning 32 this September.
Rather than bringing Fleming back, the Broncos opted for a younger option, signing Matt Peart to a one-year deal earlier in the week. Peart is 26 years old and comes in with the chance to be the team's top backup tackle behind Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey.
That will trim Fleming's market and he could sit out there for some time. Last year, the Broncos didn't re-sign him until late May, a sign that they were looking for a better option at that time. As long as Fleming keeps himself in shape, teams around the league will look at the fact that he has played in 117 career games with 62 starts and see that as a huge plus.
Offensive tackles that still have something to offer are always needed in the league so Fleming has a chance to continue his career, but the signing of Peart lessens those chances for a Denver return considerably.