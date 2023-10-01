Former Broncos second-round pick gets a fresh start in the AFC South, plus moves ahead of Week 4
AFC South team is signing a former Broncos wide receiver to their practice squad. Broncos make roster moves ahead of week 4 game.
Earlier on Saturday, it was announced by multiple sources that the Indianapolis Colts signed former Denver Broncos' 2nd-round pick wide receiver KJ Hamler to their practice squad.
KJ was drafted by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, to be specific, he was the 46th overall pick. He played in three seasons for Denver and was waived earlier in the offseason, with a non-football injury designation, after he announced on his social media that he was diagnosed with a heart condition called Pericarditis.
During his time with the Denver Broncos, Hamler had ups and downs, as he missed 27 games with different types of injuries, the most recent being a hamstring injury, that had him out for ten games in 2022-23. Hamler also suffered a torn Pec ahead of the offseason workouts.
Hamler appeared in 23 games for the Denver Broncos, starting six, and had the following stats:
- 42 receptions on 80 targets
- 620 receiving yards
- 27.0 average receiving yards per game
- 11 carries
- 63 rushing yards
- 3 punt returns - 2 yards
- 2 kick returns - 42 yards
- 3 touchdowns
Now, he lands on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad, hoping to get a fresh start on a new team.
In other news regarding the Denver Broncos, it was announced that the team elevated two players from the practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of their week four matchup against the Chicago Bears, and three players were fined for unnecessary roughness hits in week 3 loss against the Miami Dolphins.
Regarding the first point, the Denver Broncos elevated LB Ben Niemann and RB Dwayne Washington for the game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. It is Niemann's first elevation, and it is Washington's third elevation to the 53-man roster. Washington has had 39 special teams snaps.
Now regarding the second point mentioned above, it was announced that rookie linebacker Drew Sanders ($5,793), cornerback Patrick Surtain II ($11,473), and safety Kareem Jackson ($11,473) were fined for unnecessary roughness hits on Dolphins' players. Sanders was the only one flagged during the game.