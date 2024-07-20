Former Broncos safety still without team as other safeties get signed
The Denver Broncos cut Justin Simmons at the beginning of the 2024 NFL Offseason, and the talented safety is somehow still on the market. Not only that, but there have been two more recent safety signing off of the free agent market, and Simmons is better than both players. Jamal Adams signed with the Tennessee Titans, and just the other day, Eddie Jackson signed with the Baltimore Ravens:
Simmons, who turns 31 years old during the 2024 NFL Season, did have yet another strong year with the Denver Broncos in 2023, and him getting released seemed to be a shock across the fanbase. What's been even more of a shock is Simmons being a free agent as we creep closer to the preseason beginning.
It's clear that he is still a top-3 safety in this league, so the obvious question here is what the heck is going on? Is is asking for too much given how deep the FA safety class was? Is is actually wanting to hold out this long just in case a legitimate starting spot opens up?
And as he continues to go unsigned, I would not be surprised if some Broncos fans continue to call for him to be brought back to the team, but that ship has likely sailed. In the safety room now for Denver is PJ Locke III, Caden Sterns, and Brandon Jones as the unit's top three players. Jones was signed to effectively take Simmons' place on the roster.
Justin Simmons was a third-round pick back in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Boston College, and played his entire NFL career with the Denver Broncos. He will sign with a team at some point, I am sure, but with another inferior safety signing with a team before he does, it makes you wonder what the true issue is here.