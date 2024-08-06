Former Broncos safety quickly finds new home following surprise release
By Amir Farrell
Just hours following his surprising release, former Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns has been claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The fourth-year defensive back out of the University of Texas reunites with former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero who he is very familiar with.
Despite only playing in five games during the 2022 season, Sterns displayed some of his most elite play under Evero in Denver. In those five games, Sterns started in three and allowed just an 8.1 passer rating when targeted. Before suffering a season-ending hip injury that year, Sterns also recorded two interceptions in a game hosting the Indianapolis Colts. After dealing with numerous nagging injuries to start his NFL career, the 24-year-old safety will look to revive his career under one of Denver's best defensive play-callers in recent memory, but in Carolina.
As for the Broncos' secondary, a promising, young safety unit has quickly turned into a concerning area on the roster following Sterns' departure. Despite young safeties JL Skinner and Devon Key showing potential during the team's first 12 training camp practices, the group still lacks experience, depth, and health. Veteran free agent addition Brandon Jones is currently nursing a hamstring injury that is expected to hold him out another week of practice and third-year safety Delarrin Turner-Yell is rehabbing from a torn ACL.
Behind projected starters P.J. Locke and Brandon Jones, the only depth that Denver currently obtains consists of second-year safety JL Skinner, Devon Key, and rookie undrafted free agent Omar Brown. Sean Payton noted that the depth was a major reason this move was made, and commented on JL Skinner and the other young players at the position on Monday:
"Well look. He’s one of—not just the only one, but he’s one of a handful of these guys—He’s smart. He really came on in the second half of last season. He came on in the kicking game and we started seeing him on scout team offensively. So he’s playing with confidence and he’s one of the younger guys that will be pushing. He just has to keep progressing."
Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)
Perhaps Denver's defensive staff could look into transitioning cornerback Riley Moss to the safety position. If the front office and coaching are not interested in bringing back free agent Justin Simmons, which does not seem realistic at this juncture in the offseason, then they are certainly running out of options. Regardless of whether or not Denver's coaching staff believes in their young safety talent, the unit certainly appears to be another injury away from serious disaster.