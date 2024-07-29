Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson suffered calf injury in a ridiculous fashion
There has been a ton of news about Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson and the calf injury he is currently trying to recover from. Backup QB Justin Fields has gotten a chance to take advantage of Wilson being out, but it is quite odd that Wilson was so quick to suffer an injury, as he has stayed remarkably healthy his entire career.
Well, Wilson himself revealed the cause of his calf injury, and it's downright ridiculous and a huge error on the part of the Steelers, who are hoping to get some "DangeRuss" this season:
"Following a Wilson-less first practice on Thursday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained that his quarterback woke up with calf tightness and he was withholding him from practice as a precaution. The following day, however, Wilson revealed he’d hurt it early on day one during a conditioning drill — specifically on the sled push"- Allison Koehler
Pushing a sled?
Why? Russell Wilson is closer to 40 years old than he is 30, so why is he, as a quarterback, pushing a sled? I understand that the sled push is one of the most common football drills ever, but I'm not sure why the starting quarterback would need to be doing it. This just makes no sense to me, and it feels like the Steelers simply did this to themselves.
The team may already be that much behind since their starting QB has not been out there during practice taking reps with his teammates. The Denver Broncos moved on from Russell Wilson following the 2023 NFL Season, and they will absorb an NFL-record $85 million dead cap hit between this and next season.
But after the 2025 NFL Season, the Broncos will be free from Wilson's contract. Right now, though, he's not their problem anymore, as the Pittsburgh Steelers get to suffer through the latest Russell Wilson experience.