Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson is pulling out all the stops for 2024 success
The Denver Broncos were right to move on from Russell Wilson, as the former QB is clearly pulling out all the stops to try and succeed in 2024. The team made the right decision to cut ties with Wilson following the 2023 NFL Season. While there was some success, the team could not sustain the QB play that Wilson was providing.
And even though the Broncos now have an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap to deal with in 2024 and 2025, they simply needed to rip the Band-Aid off and let Wilson be someone else's problem. Well, that someone else was the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed Wilson to a one-year deal through the 2024 season.
Russell Wilson hasn't exactly lit the world on fire in Pittsburgh, so maybe the early returns are not great thus far. Well, the QB seems to be pulling out all of the stops to ensure he's successful in 2024:
Boxing? I guess. Perhaps it's a good cardio workout for Russell Wilson, but it's funny to see just what he'll try and do to get back on the right track for the 2024 NFL Season. I cannot imagine Bo Nix would use boxing in his training regime to learn how to adapt and play QB in the NFL. Now to be fair to Russell Wilson, there were some fun times with the QB in 2023. He was a huge part in the Broncos five-game win streak that totally flipped their season around.
However, much of what he did was empty calories, so Denver moving on was ultimately the right decision. I can't imagine how Broncos fans would have reacted had Wilson been doing this boxing while he was on the Broncos. The team has been starving for good QB play for ages, and boxing doesn't seem to help someone play better at the position.