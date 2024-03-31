Former Broncos players and coaches in the UFL
With the UFL starting ... which former Broncos are playing in this new football league?
Houston Roughnecks:
QB Jarrett Guarantano: Guarantano was a member of the Broncos' practice squad in 2022, was elevated for one game, and during the 2023 season camps, he lost the QB3 battle to Ben DiNucci and was waived.
OL Avery Gennesy: Gennesy was signed to the Broncos' practice squad in 2018, after spending the preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DE Carlo Kemp: Kemp, a former Michigan Wolverine, was signed to the Broncos' practice squad during the 2021 season, and was waived after just one week on the practice squad.
Memphis Showboats:
QB Case Cookus: Cookus signed with the Broncos ahead of the 2021 offseason workouts, but was waived a few days later.
OT Darrin Paulo: Paulo was claimed off waivers by the Broncos during the 2020 season, and was signed by the Detroit Lions before the 2021 offseason camps.
Michigan Panthers:
Head Coach Mike Nolan: Nolan had two stints with the Broncos, both as coordinator, and the first one as the special teams coordinator under Dan Reeves in 1987. Two years later, he was moved to be the linebackers coach and spent four years in that position. In 2009, following multiple teams, Nolan was hired as the Broncos defensive coordinator under head coach Josh McDaniels. In 2010 Nolan resigned as the DC.
RB Nate McCrary: McCary was claimed off waivers from the Ravens after leading Baltimore in rushing yards during the 2021 preseason. He was on the practice squad and was waived a few weeks later.
WR Trey Quinn: He was signed by the Broncos following the 2022 NFL Draft, before Denver, he spent time with Washington (7th round pick), Jacksonville, and Las Vegas. Waived by the Broncos during the preseason.