Former Broncos players and coaches in the UFL
With the UFL starting ... which former Broncos are playing in this new football league?
A new football league started on Saturday ... the UFL, which is the merger of two former leagues, the XFL and USFL. The United Football League features eight teams. These are the Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks.
There are multiple former Denver Broncos players and coaches with a UFL team. With that being said, let's take a look at every team with these guys.
Arlington Renegades:
Punter Marquette King: King was an electric player in the NFL, especially when he played for the Raiders. In 2018, he signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos. Due to multiple injuries, he appeared in just four games, but 35% of his punts in those games were inside the 20-yard line. A former NFL punting yards leader in 2014, and a Second-Team All-Pro in 2016.
CB Delonte Hood: Hood was signed to a reserves-future contract after spending time on the practice squad in 2022. He had some big moments during training camp and preseason but was released before the 53-man roster for the 2023-24 season was announced.
Kicker Taylor Russolino: During the 2020 season, Brandon McManus was placed on the COVID-19 list, and Denver signed Russolino to replace him during the week Brandon got sick, to be specific, against the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos lost that game, and Russolino finished the game with 1/3 extra points. He spent the remainder of the season on the practice squad.
Safety Jamal Carter: Jamal was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft, he got a three-year deal. He made the 53-man roster in his first season after leading the team in tackles during that preseason. He appeared in 16 games for Denver.
OL Cameron Hunt: Another undrafted free agent signing from the 2017 class. He appeared in that preseason but was cut before the 53-man roster was announced.