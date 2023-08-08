Exclusive Interview with Broncos roster sleeper Delonte Hood
- A conversation with an under-the-radar corner who can make the Denver Broncos' 53-man roster
The Denver Broncos have a very talented secondary unit. Cornerback Delonte Hood is a guy that has stood out during training camp and is a player that has been under the radar to make the final 53-man roster.
Hood is a Washington DC native cornerback who attended Peru State University. He earned All-American and All-Mountain East Conference first-team selections. Prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, Delonte had his Pro Day at the University of Nebraska, where he had impressive results, including a 4.38 40-yard dash, a 6.84 three-cone drill, a 35-inch vertical, a 10''5' broad jump, and 12 bench press reps.
Despite not hearing his name during the 2022 NFL Draft, Hood signed with the Cincinnati Bengals following the Draft as an undrafted free agent. He played for the Bengals in the preseason, appeared in all three games, and had one tackle against the Cardinals, three tackles against the Giants, and five tackles plus one fumble recovery against the Rams in the preseason's finale.
Hood was drafted by the Arlington Renegades with the 54th pick of the 2022 XFL Draft, but the Denver Broncos signed him to their practice squad as one of the first roster moves the team made following the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Hood signed a future contract with Denver in January 2023, before the offseason workouts started. According to multiple sources, Hood has impressed in camp...
On Monday, I had the opportunity to chat via text message with Delonte Hood. He is a hungry and very talented player that can definitely earn a spot on the 53-man roster ...