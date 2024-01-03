Former Broncos pass rusher suffers another season-ending injury
Some things never change.
Former Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb has again suffered a season-ending injury, tearing his ACL in Week 17 versus the Baltimore Ravens. I guess some things never change. The former Denver Broncos pass rusher, who was drafted in 2018, is in his second year with the Miami Dolphins.
He played and started in the first 16 games of the season. During this time, he racked up 74 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and 22 QB hits. He was having one of his best seasons with Vic Fangio, who is the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator. At 11-5, Miami is in the postseason, but Chubb suffers his second ACL tear of his NFL career in Week 17.
Now to be fair, the game was well out of reach at the point of his injury, so it's pretty ridiculous that he was in the game.
It appeared to be a non-contact knee injury, and it does seem like you can hear him screaming in pain in this video from Adam Schefter. Over his six-year NFL career, Chubb has played in a full season just one time and played in 11 total games in the 2019 and 2021 seasons. Unfortuantely for Chubb, he can't really stay consistently healthy, and that is something that tends to be with players over their entire careers.
Chubb inked a long-term extension with the Dolphins when he was traded, so he is getting his money, but I can't imagine how frustrating this must be for Chubb. The Dolphins are playing in the postseason and Chubb won't be there for that. He also tore his ACL very late in the season, and with the 2024 NFL Season kicking off in the beginning of September, that might not be enough time for Chubb to be ready for Week 1.
It's really the worst time for a season-ending injury like this. Miami already lost Jaelan Phillips to a torn Achilles earlier this year. As for the Denver Broncos, they have a trio of somewhat promising pass rushers in Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, and Jonathon Cooper, but this unit clearly needs a boost in 2024.