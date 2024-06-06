Former Broncos legendary CB hopes to unretire to play for division rival
By Amir Farrell
Weeks after announcing his retirement earlier this offseason, former Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. made an appearance on the "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams" and stated that he would be willing to come out of retirement if it meant playing for his former division rival Kansas City Chiefs. Harris Jr. also mentioned that he would not mind reuniting with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Philadelphia or even playing under head coach DeMeco Ryans in Houston.
Harris Jr., turning 35 years old in a few weeks, was a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro during his nine-year tenure with the Denver Broncos from 2011-2019. Following his time in Denver, Harris Jr. went on to play for the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints. Could the retired defensive back have another year left in the tank?
"Chiefs, of course. You know them already having all the pieces, just going in there and being that last piece in the back end. I definitely think that I can help there. There's definitely some places that could use a veteran presence... If I got that call, I might have to pull out of retirement for sure."- CHJ on where he would play
During the 2010s of the NFL, Harris Jr. was easily one of the more skilled defensive backs in the league without question. Even at 35 years old, who's to say he can't serve a meaningful role in a secondary, even as just a depth piece? He performed exceptionally well during the final years of his career with the Chargers and Saints.
Slot cornerbacks are not easy to find in today's NFL and Harris Jr. could essentially serve as a coach in a young room in Kansas City. Even if it would sting for Broncos fans to watch, the legendary Denver cornerback is going to do what is best for his career.