Former Broncos fan-favorite receiver had his first catch in 3 years
Despite being healthy throughout the offseason, training camp, and preseason, the Denver Broncos made a difficult decision when they released the veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, a former undrafted signing back in 2017.
The Ravens signed Patrick as an undrafted free agent out of Utah, then waived him. The 49ers picked him up but did not make the 53-man roster. The Broncos signed to the Broncos' practice squad. Tim Patrick did not see action during his rookie year but got a futures reserve deal to stay with Denver. In his second season with Denver, Patrick made key contributions to the Broncos.
In his third season, Patrick suffered an injury, that had him out for eight games, but he was fully healthy for the next two seasons, having 700+ receiving yards in back-to-back years before suffering a season-ending torn ACL before the 2022 season. Patrick was back ahead of the 2023 season but suffered a season-ending torn Achilles.
Patrick was a well-respected leader in the Broncos' locker room and was a fundamental offensive piece before the two consecutive season-ending injuries. He was healthy heading into this season, but the Josh Reynolds, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele additions in the offseason made Sean Payton cut the veteran, despite looking good in camp and the preseason. Denver wanted to trade Tim before the roster deadline, but they could not. So they released him. Patrick had 5 receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown in the 2024 preseason with Denver.
The decision to cut the veteran wideout showed Denver's youth movement's desire to head into the 2024-25 season. After being cut by the Broncos, Tim Patrick quickly signed to the Detroit Lions' practice squad. With Patrick signing with the Lions, basically it was a Tim Patrick for Josh Reynolds swap.
On Saturday, it was announced that the Detroit Lions were elevating Patrick off the practice squad to the active roster for their week two matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team Denver plays in week three. Patrick had two receptions for 12 yards in the Lions' 16-20 loss at home against the Bucs, including one for 10 yards and a first down.
Watching former Broncos players like Patrick getting back on the field, and making plays for his new team following two rough years due to season-ending injuries is always something good if they are not playing against Denver. It will be interesting to see how his first season back from injury goes with the Lions.