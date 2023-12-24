FanDuel CO Promo Code: Win $150 Bonus if Broncos Beat Patriots
Bet $5 on Denver to beat New England, win $150 if they do!
Denver is a 6.5-point favorite over New England this week at FanDuel – the most it’s been favored by ALL season – and you can cash in on it!
If you sign up with FanDuel and bet $5 or more on the Broncos to beat the Patriots straight up, you’ll win $150 in extra bonus bets if they pull it off.
Here’s how you can put yourself in position to win big this week:
FanDuel CO Promo Code
You’ll be eligible to win $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with FanDuel and betting $5 or more on any team’s moneyline odds.
But why not bet on your favorite team in the game they’re favored to win by nearly a full touchdown?
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on the Broncos to beat the Patriots
All it takes is a first-time deposit of $10 or more and a first-time bet of $5 or more on Denver to win straight up (not on the spread)!
Then, all that’s left for you to do is kick back and root on your Broncos to bring home those bonus bucks.
Now let’s make sure you know how to access these moneyline odds.
Broncos vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Denver is a -295 moneyline favorite at home against visiting New England tonight, which implies a 74.68% chance of them winning!
That’s great news for you, because that’s what you need to unlock your bonus bets.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on Week 16 games. When you find Patriots at Broncos, make sure to put at least $5 on those moneyline odds.
Your winnings will be light, but who cares as long as you unlock your bonus bets?
It’s not often that you can feel confident about a Broncos win, but this might be the week. Sign up for FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.