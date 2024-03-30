Exclusive Interview with 2024 NFL Draft prospect Jordan Magee
I had the opportunity to talk with Jordan Magee, an underrated linebacker prospect, who could be a solid fit for the Denver Broncos.
As the NFL Draft gets closer, the Denver Broncos are having Top 30 visits, and interviews with multiple prospects. One of the prospects the Broncos have had visiting the facilities, is Temple linebacker Jordan Magee.
Denver's top priority heading into the draft is the quarterback position, but there are other needs, including linebacker. Denver lost Josey Jewell in free agency, who signed with the Carolina Panthers and added Cody Barton on a one-year deal. The linebacker core includes Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, Jonas Griffith, Drew Sanders, and Justin Strnad.
Jordan Magee is a fast linebacker, and a great blitzer, something that can fit perfectly for the Denver Broncos. He could easily be a late-day 2, or day 3 steal for the Broncos if they end up selecting him in April.
During his college career, Magee had the following stats and accolades ...
- 44 games
- 235 tackles
- 139 solo tackles
- 31 tackles for loss
- 8 sacks (55 yards)
- 2 forced fumbles.
- 2 fumble recoveries
- 11 pass breakups
- 1 interception
- 3x AAC All-Academic Team
- 1x All-AAC Athlon Sports Preseason Fourth Team
- 1x PFN All-AAC Honorable Mention
- 1x Phil Steele All-AAC Fourth Team
- 1x Phil Steele All-AAC Preseason Second Team
- 1x Athlon Sports All-AAC Preseason Second Team
- Butkus Award Watchlist
- 1x PFN Midseason All-AAC Honorable Mention
- 1x Second-Team All-AAC
- Second-Most tackles in the AAC - 2023
- 2x tackles leader for Temple
Magee had the following results in the Combine tests ...
- 40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds (5th among LBs)
- 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds (T-1st among LBs)
- Vertical Jump: 35.5'' (4th among LBs)
- Broad Jump: 10'4'' (3rd among LBs)
On Tuesday night, I had the opportunity to talk with Temple's linebacker Jordan Magee, regarding his path to the draft, a recent visit he had with the Broncos, and more.