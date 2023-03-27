Everything you need to know: Denver Broncos 2023 Draft
The month of April is getting closer, and for the NFL, College Football players, and fans, April is a special month ... the NFL Draft is coming, so here is everything you need to know, Denver Broncos related, to get ready for the Draft!
When is the 2023 NFL Draft?
To start things up, the 88th edition of the NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27th to April 29th. Round one will take place on Thursday, April 27, at 8:00 PM ET. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday, April 28, at 7:00 PM ET. Rounds four to seven, will take place on Saturday, April 29, at Noon ET.
Where do the Denver Broncos pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
Last year, in March 2022, the Denver Broncos traded with the Seattle Seahawks to get franchise QB Russell Wilson. The trade package for Wilson, included two of the Broncos' 2023 Draft Picks, their first and second-round picks to be specific. After a 5-12 2022-23 season, these two picks became the Number 5 overall pick, and Number 37 overall pick respectively. At the regular season's Trade Deadline, the Broncos sent Edge Rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins and got their 2023 first-round pick (29th Overall), but after the season finished, Denver sent that pick they got from the Chubb trade to the New Orleans Saints to get Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Sean Payton.
With that being said, the Denver Broncos do not have a pick until the third round, unless they move up and/or down by doing trades. Their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the number 67 Overall Pick (if trades do not happen).
The Denver Broncos, at the moment, have a total of five Draft picks, and these are already officially set. The exact picks that Denver has are picks Number 67 and 68 overall in Round 3, Number 108 overall in Round 4, Number 139 overall in Round 5, and Number 195 overall in Round 6.
Who is making picks for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft?
George Paton has been the Broncos' General Manager for the past two NFL Drafts. During those two Drafts, he traded up and traded down respectively to get better and/or more picks. In the 2021 Draft, he traded up, by moving a few picks up in the second round to get RB Javonte Williams. In the 2022 Draft, Paton traded down in the third-round with the Indianapolis Colts to get an extra third-round pick for the 2023 NFL Draft (68 Overall). Paton has shown that he is aggressive during Drafts, and he might do some moves in this year's Draft to acquire more picks.
Despite having just five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos can still address positions of need, and add good players to their roster. This is a loaded class, with great players in all positions, so it is going to be interesting to see what the team decides to do, and for sure it is going to be a fun Draft, so Broncos Country, let's enjoy the 2023 NFL Draft!