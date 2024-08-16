Early game by game predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 season
Week 15 - vs. Indianapolis Colts
Can the Denver Broncos beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15? I think so. The main issue with the Colts last year was their defense, believe it or not. QB Anthony Richardson missed most of the season, and they were still able to come away with nine wins primarly starting Gardner Minshew.
The offense should be in good hands, but people seem to be a bit too high on Richardson. If he can take the next step, the Colts will be dangerous, but he has virtually no NFL on-field experience, so he could still be quite raw in 2024.
The Broncos should be able to take care of business here.
Record: 8-6
Week 16 - @ Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 could be a huge game for the Denver Broncos, as their quest for a Wild Card berth would certainly be heating up. They enter the game with an 8-6 record and look to again take down the Chargers. I have no reason to believe that the Denver Broncos can't beat the Chargers again in 2024.
They did sweep them during the 2023 NFL Season by the way. LA looks to perhaps breakout more in 2025. They're going to be a beatable team in 2024, and the Broncos will take care of business here and move to 9-6.
Record: 9-6
Week 17 - @ Cincinnati Bengals
Arguably their toughest game of the 2024 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals. Cincy figures to be a Super Bowl contender if QB Joe Burrow can stay healthy and on the field. I have no reason to believe that he can't do it in 2024, so the Bengals may be a problem once again.
The Denver Broncos are going to struggle in his one and will fall to 9-7 with one game remaining.
Record: 9-7
Week 18 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Can the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs at home yet again? It would be tough, but if the Chiefs have clinched a playoff seed entering Week 18, they might be inclinced to rest some of their starters, which would be excellent news for Denver. For the most part, resting starters does not commonly happen, and I don't believe it will during this game.
The Chiefs are simply a better team than the Denver Broncos and will come through with a win here, ending the Denver Broncos season on a two-game losing streak but still managing a winning record.
Record: 9-8
Do you think the Denver Broncos can scrape together a 9-8 year in the 2024 NFL Season?