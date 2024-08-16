Early game by game predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 season
Week 6 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers
One team the Denver Broncos have had no problem beating in recent years is the Los Angeles Chargers, who now have Jim Harbaugh as their head coach. With a good head coach now in place, there really is no excuse for LA, but I am lower on Justin Herbert than most. The Chargers at the moment have a pretty underwhelming roster and are not going to be all that special in 2024.
They are extremely beatable, as the Broncos will display in Week 6.
Record: 3-3
Week 7 - @ New Orleans Saints
After getting a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver has a two-game stretch coming up where they can really make some progress with their record. The New Orleans Saints were about as bad of a 9-8 team as there was in 2023. The duo of Dennis Allen and Derek Carr is just flat-out bad, and the roster itself is aging and on the cusp of a rebuild.
Against Sean Payton's former team, you know that Payton is going to have his guys charged up for this one, and I just cannot see a scenario where Dennis Allen out coaches Sean Payton. The Broncos will win this one and will have a winning record through seven games.
Record: 4-3
Week 8 - vs. Carolina Panthers
The lowly Carolina Panthers come to Denver in Week 8, and frankly, the Broncos should blow this team out. There are some former faces on the Panthers. Former defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is the Panthers DC, and former inside linebacker Josey Jewell signed with the Panthers this offseason. Most notably, the Panthers fired Frank Reich and hired Dave Canales to be their new head coach.
They also have a shaky second-year QB in Bryce Young, so the team is definitely a solid year behind the Denver Broncos. Denver should win this one by at least one touchdown and get to two games over .500.
Record: 5-3
Week 9 - @ Baltimore Ravens
The next two games are going to be extremely tough for the Denver Broncos. In Week 9, they travel to Baltimore to face the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the talented Ravens. The Ravens did lose quite a bit this offseason, most notably losing former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks.
However, the Ravens are still clearly the better team, and them playing at home should cement a Ravens win, dropping Denver to 5-4.