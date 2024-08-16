Broncos RB on roster bubble has another obvious new home for 2024
The Denver Broncos may have to make at least one difficult decision with their running back room, but a recent injury could make this decision much easier. Current Broncos running back Samaje Perine has been someone who may of us have pegged as a roster bubble player all offseason. This is primarily due to Denver taking RB Audric Estime in the 2024 NFL Draft, and also having two other young RBs in Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin.
Perine is the oldest back in the room, and Denver can get some cap savings if they were to cut him. However, there could be a hightened chance that the player could get traded, which could net Denver a draft pick. Perine's former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, just lost one of their running backs for the entire 2024 NFL Season:
In 54 games played for the Bengals, Perine accumulated 1,490 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns. He's a true dual-threat running back but is also a rotational player and does not typically get most of the carries. With the Bengals also having Zack Moss on the roster, who figures to get the RB1 carries, adding back Samaje Perine could actually give the Bengals a better RB situation overall.
For the Broncos, they have likely already moved on from Perine but could be holding out for some team to call them up and make a trade. Instead of risking another team signing Perine, the Bengals should call up the Denver Broncos and offer a late-round pick for his services. Perine has a ton of familarity with the Bengals, and it'd be a win-win for both sides.
The Broncos could then officially move on and continue with the trio of young backs in Williams, Estime, and McLaughlin, which could end up being the deepest RB room in the NFL for the 2024 season.
This is a logical move for the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals to make before the start of the 2024 NFL Season.