Early 2024 free agency haul for Denver Broncos to load up roster
The team is halfway through the 2023 NFL Season. What should be their focus points in free agency?
2. Sean Bunting, CB
I think the Denver Broncos should re-sign Fabian Moreau if he continues to play adequate football in place of Damarri Mathis, who got relegated to the bench a couple of weeks ago. I also think Denver should not only buy low on a CB in free agency but should look to the 2024 NFL Draft as well. Someone who I think could fit this would be Sean Bunting, who signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans last year.
He's a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and doesn't exactly light up the stat sheet, but he's as solid as they come and I think could be a very nice CB2 alongside Patrick Surtain II. According to PFF, Bunting's 71.1 grade is the 27th best among 116 qualified CBs. I could see a scenario where he wants to cash in, but I also don't think the Broncos should be afraid to pay up a bit for a talented player.
Getting better and younger in the secondary is a must for the Broncos in 2024.
3. CJ Gardner-Johnson, S (or Ceedy Duce)
OK, so CJ Gardner-Johnson, who is apparently legally changing his name to Ceedy Duce, is currently on the Detroit Lions and was a Sean Payton draft pick back in 2019. He's someone who can play all over the secondary and could be another very good fit for the Broncos' defense. He was tied for the league lead in interceptions in 2022 with six and is someone who can be deployed as a CB or S.
His one-year deal with the Detroit Lions is worth just $6.5 million. Gardner-Johnson is also currently on IR with a torn pectoral, so he may have to rebuild his value a bit. Well, what better place to do that than with the coach who drafted him in the first place?