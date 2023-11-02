Denver Broncos Week 10 opponent make some notable moves on defense
The Buffalo Bills defense seems to be pretty banged-up
The Denver Broncos are on their bye week in Week 9, but their Week 10 opponent, the Buffalo Bills, recently made two notable moves on defense. The Bills face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, and get to play the Denver Broncos at home in Week 10. Well, the Bills' defense is currently enduring a slew of injuries, and this is all very notable for the Broncos in Week 10.
On Thursday, the team made two notable moves, putting former first-round CB Kaiir Elam on injured reserve, and also signing veteran DT, Linval Joseph. This is the latest move for the Bills in response to injuries. The team is already missing LB Matt Milano, who is out for the year, and DT DaQuan Jones is also out for the season.
Right now, according to ESPN.com, their starting cornerbacks are Taron Johnson and Rasul Douglas, who was acquired at the trade deadline. Their best CB, Tre'Davious White, is also out for the year. With the Broncos in their bye week, they'll get to rest for the next two weeks and get healthy.
Obviously, injuries are terrible, but the Broncos are going to face a pretty banged-up Bills team that has a very crucial game versus the Bengals. It's not out of the question for the Bills to come out of this game with their fourth loss of the season and even more banged up. The other thing with Buffalo is that this team is often very inconsistent.
One week they look like the best team in the NFL, blowing out the Miami Dolphins, but then lose a disappointing game to the New England Patriots and barely take care of the lowly New York Giants at home. The Denver Broncos may have an interesting situation in front of them with Buffalo. This game could be shaping up to be one of those "off" games for the Bills.
If that's the case, the Denver Broncos can indeed take care of business in Week 10 when they return from their bye week.