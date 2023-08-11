DraftKings +Bet365 Colorado Promos: $350 GUARANTEED Bonus to Build Broncos Bankroll!
Turn $6 worth of bets into $350 in combined bonus bets today with these offers at Bet365 and DraftKings
A new Broncos season is just about a month away and you can build your bankroll for a season’s worth of fun starting today!
Broncos fans in Colorado who sign up with Bet365 and DraftKings and place $6 worth of combined first-time wagers will win $350 in guaranteed bonus bets!
Here’s how you can start out this new NFL season with a pair of guaranteed wins:
DraftKings Colorado Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $150 in bonus bets simply for signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook and placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus-bet win:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook CO (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
Again, each step above is required, so make sure you meet the minimum requirements for your first deposit and first bet.
You’ll receive your bonus bets INSTANTLY upon placing that first bet, which means you can immediately dip back in for more bets on the NFL Preseason, season-long bets on your Broncos, or anything else!
Sign up with DraftKings while this limited-time offer lasts to guarantee yourself a $150 bonus to kick off a new season of Broncos football.
Bet365 Colorado Promo Code
You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets when you sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook and complete your first bet of $1 or more.
But keep in mind: you must live in Colorado to access this exclusive offer.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus bets:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook CO (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on any bet
Again, it’s essential that you meet the minimum requirements for your first deposit and first bet.
Whenever that first bet is complete, you’ll be winning $200 in bonus bets even if you lose!
With extra money like this on hand, you can try to keep your wins rolling through the NFL Preseason, set up some Week 1 parlays or even place some season-long futures bets on your team.
Sign up with Bet365 today while the best promotion in sports betting is still around.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.