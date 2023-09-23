Dolphins WR OUT vs Broncos, plus two Broncos fined for flags against Washington
Miami ruled out one of their two main receivers for game against the Broncos. The NFL fined two Broncos players after big flags vs Washington in week 2
The Denver Broncos will play their first road game of the season against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, looking to get their first win of the season. The Broncos released their injury report, which indicates that Second-Team All-Pro safety Justin Simmons and free-agent signing edge rusher Frank Clark will not play against Miami.
Defensive lineman Mike Purcell who did not practice in two days, and was limited in the last day of practice ahead of the game, is listed as questionable and will likely play.
Regarding the opponent, the Miami Dolphins, it was announced that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who entered the concussion protocol during their week two game against the New England Patriots, will not play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, despite being limited in their last practice. Waddle is an important piece on former Broncos' Ball Boy Mike McDaniel's offense, as Jaylen has had more than 70 receiving yards in both Dolphins games. To be specific, in two games, Waddle has 8 receptions, and 164 receiving yards (20.5 yards/catch).
Miami also has running back Salvon Ahmed, listed as doubtful, and has six more players listed as questionable, including 3x Pro Bowl OT Terron Armstead, LB/Edge Jaelan Phillips, and DT Raekwon Davis. Waddle was listed as questionable for the game against the Broncos, in Miami's final injury report, released on Friday, but on Saturday, it was announced that he is not playing against Denver.
In other news regarding the Broncos, it was announced that the NFL fined two defensive players. To be specific, they fined safety Kareem Jackson $19,669 for the unnecessary roughness hit on TE Logan Thomas that got him ejected for the week 2 game against the Washington Commanders, and EDGE Nik Bonitto $7,326 for the unnecessary roughness facemask penalty on Washington's quarterback Sam Howell.
Jackson was fined for the second consecutive week ($14,819 in week 1, and $19,669 in week 2) for unnecessary roughness penalties. Both, Jakobi Meyers and Logan Thomas, who Jackson hit in the first two weeks of the season, are still in concussion protocol.
Can the Broncos take advantage of Waddle not playing to win their first game of the season? Will Kareem Jackson and Nik Bonitto learn from their fines after unnecessary penalties last week?