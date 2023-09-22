Broncos will likely be without Justin Simmons against Miami
The Broncos will be facing the NFL's best offense (statistically) on Sunday looking to get their first win of the season, but might be without star Safety Justin Simmons.
Both the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins have released their initial injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup. Denver is 0-2, looking to get their first win of the season, and on the road, at Hard Rock Stadium, against the best offense in the league. The week three game will be the Broncos' first road game of the season, and their first 1:00 PM ET game of the season.
According to the injury report, it seems very likely that Second-Team All-Pro, and 2022-23 NFL interceptions co-leader Justin Simmons will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Simmons, a key member of the Broncos' defense, one of the anchors, and a team captain is recovering from a hip injury.
With Simmons likely out, and Caden Sterns already out for the season, second-year Delarrin Turner-Yell and rookie JL Skinner should see more action, and play alongside veteran Kareem Jackson. Skinner will be making his NFL debut.
Defensive tackle Mike Purcell, and edge Frank Clark, are also unlikely to play. Purcell has an ankle injury, he played in both first games. Clark has a hip injury, and played against the Raiders in week one, but was inactive against Washington in week two.
Besides the three players mentioned above, offensive tackle Garett Bolles was also a part of the injury report. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but was a full participant on Thursday. He had a minor ankle injury but should be good to go against Miami.
In other good news regarding the injuries on the Denver Broncos, the third-round draft pick cornerback Riley Moss has not been on the injury report since last week, and it is very likely that he will make his first appearance as a pro. He will likely make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It is expected that Moss will have a limited role in the week three matchup, but if anything happens, either bad play from Damarri Mathis, who has been struggling, or an injury, Moss should have more snaps.
Now, regarding the opponent, the Miami Dolphins, it seems like receiver Jaylen Waddle could not play against the Broncos, as he remains in concussion protocol. Additionally, running back Salvon Ahmed did not practice for the second consecutive day.
Will rookies Riley Moss and JL Skinner have a positive impact on the Broncos' defense against the Miami Dolphins?