Do the Denver Broncos have any trap games on their 2023 schedule?
Week 4: Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears were a hilariously bad team in 2022, much like the Broncos. However, the Bears are on the right path. General manager Ryan Poles has done a solid job of surrounding third-year QB Justin Fields with weapons and what appears to be a solid offensive line.
However, I do think this team is still a year away from being a viable playoff contender. Like the Raiders, I think the Broncos have advantages across the board with this matchup, but the Bears are going to be a tough team in 2023.
They improved along the defense and did bring in some reinforcements along the offensive line and a stud wide receiver in DJ Moore. Chicago is going to upset a few teams in 2023, and we have to hope that the Broncos to survive a tough test at Soldier Field.