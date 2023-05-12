Do the Denver Broncos have any trap games on their 2023 schedule?
Falling victim to a trap game is the worst feeling. Do the Denver Broncos have any trap games on their 2023 schedule? The NFL schedule release was this Thursday. The Broncos actually got what seems to be a pretty sweet deal with their schedule.
The Broncos' official website has a good schedule graphic here.
They have their bye week in the middle of the season, nine home games, and get their matchups with the Chiefs out of the way in the beginning part of the season. They also got a handful of primetime games as well.
However, the Broncos will have to be careful that they don't fall victim to a trap game. I do think this team will be good enough to view certain matchups as potential trap games, but which games would these be?
Week 2: Washington Commanders
The Denver Broncos open up the 2023 season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver seems to do really well in week one home opener games. There's reason to believe Denver can have their way with the dysfunctional Raiders.
I'd say they currently have the advantage at coaching, quarterback, offensive line, and defense. They're a better team. They should win this game. After that game, the team would then turn their focus to the Washington Commanders, who went 8-8-1 in 2022 but were a tough team to deal with.
They were a team I was looking at as being a surprise team in 2022, but I was wrong. I don't think that will be the case this year. They have a solid roster, but Ron Rivera is an overrated coach and they seem to have a good bit of faith in their 2022 fifth-round pick, Sam Howell.
Denver beat Washington in the 2021 season and it was a close game. To me, this could be a bit of a letdown type of game. Denver is on a high from a home-opening, divisional win, only to disappoint the following week against an even weaker team.
I hope I'm wrong, but this could be the first early season test for the Broncos.