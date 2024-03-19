3 difficult decisions remaining for Denver Broncos in 2024 offseason
Frankly, the offseason has only just begun for the Denver Broncos.
2. Do the Denver Broncos make more free agency moves to try and fill obvious roster holes?
The Broncos were quiet in free agency, but they did sign Malcolm Roach to improve the defensive line and Brandon Jones to fill a void at safety. They also re-signed some of their own players and are clearly putting a culture in place. The Broncos definitely got younger this offseason and are becoming more and more like a team that Sean Payton has his hands all over.
However, the team still has some glaring holes that could be improved in the free agent market, even if the bulk of the FA waves are done with. The defensive line still needs another body or two. The wide receiver room surely needs some help. The team could also pursue a free agent center. The cornerback group also needs some help as well.
And with the remaining free agents, the Denver Broncos could easily sign a few. However, will they resist? At this point, I think teams are now turning their focus to the 2024 NFL Draft to try and fill their remaining needs, but I'd be shocked if Payton and his front office coworkers weren't at least tempted to bring in another player or two.
The Denver Broncos did seem to be heavily connected to a plethora of free agent QBs, and you have to wonder if the team was monitoring the FA quarterback market, trying to not jump the gun and sign someone to perhaps replace Jarrett Stidham, which would have risked them overpaying. Financially, the team isn't in a terrible spot, but will have to deal with Russell Wilson's dead cap hit this year and next year.