Broncos still expected to sign free agent QB despite dwindling options
Don't completely rule out the Denver Broncos signing a free agent QB before the draft.
By Amir Farrell
Despite the Denver Broncos refusing to sign and/or trade for a quarterback since the beginning of the NFL's new league year, there's still a slight possibility the front office will look to sign a veteran in the coming days. According to 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos are "still looking to add a veteran quarterback but the pickings are slim".
Of the names mentioned by Klis, the only trade targets Denver would even remotely consider would be New York's Zach Wilson, Dallas' Trey Lance, Tennessee's Malik Willis, and New Orleans' Taysom Hill. As for the free agent market, head coach Sean Payton can pick between Ryan Tannehill, Joshua Dobbs, or former Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian. In all reality, the majority of options listed are all rather discouraging options. However, former Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill should not be completely ridden off.
Denver's front office has been in the quarterback market for the sole purpose of finding competition at the position. The team did not attempt to sign now Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold to be their long-term starter for obvious reasons. Entering his 12th season in the NFL, Tannehill will be turning 36 years old as he likely aims to sign one or two more contracts before announcing his retirement. From an experience standpoint, this could be the most logical option of the remaining quarterbacks if Denver is absolutely persistent on bringing in a veteran for competition reasons.
Tannehill did struggle during the 2023 regular season in Tennessee throwing four touchdown passes to seven interceptions in eight games, however, he did post an impressive 39-24 record during his five-year tenure with the Titans. At this point in his career, he is not the same player he once was, but could still be brought in on a one-year deal to push vet quarterback Jarrett Stidham in training camp who will likely be Denver's Week 1 starter.
Another name who hasn't necessarily been discussed a lot but should not be crossed off the list is former third-overall pick Trey Lance. The 23-year-old dual threat is turning just 24 years old this summer and has not had the fairest of chances as an NFL starter. In two games started during his rookie season in 2021, Lance threw five touchdown passes to just two interceptions. Injuries are a clear concern for executives around the league, however, any questions regarding his performance on the field are not completely justified.
Perhaps head coach Sean Payton sees something in Lance that could convince him to trade a late day-three pick and give him the opportunity he deserves.